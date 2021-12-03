News

2-month-old drowns in mop bucket at daycare center

by The Black Wall Street Times
by The Black Wall Street Times
Jersi McKnight
Jersi McKnight
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

In the wake of a Florida grand jury’s decision not to indict a daycare owner in an infant’s death, the family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight seeks justice for their daughter.

Jersi’s mother told a local reporter that she dropped her off at the in-home facility in Perry, Florida, on the morning of Aug. 9 after it was highly recommended by several people she knew.

Later in the day, an anxious parent called Robinson around 3:30 p.m., explaining that something tragic had occurred at Hugger Family Daycare involving one of the children.

McKnight rushed to Hugger. Upon arrival, she was informed that her daughter had was left unattended on a changing table, rolled off, and was found floating unresponsive in a mop bucket full of water.

Jersi was just 2-months.

Jonathan McKnight, the infant’s father, said, “It’s neglect all day.”

Her aunt, Katrina Cook, also weighed in. “I’m still in shock — hoping I heard it wrong. Maybe I just heard it wrong.”

A Taylor County, Florida grand jury voted 10-8 not to press charges in infant’s death.

In spite of Robinson and her family’s personal recommendations to improve the daycare center, the State of Florida has twice found Hugger Family Daycare to be non-compliant.

See also
Mental Health expert breaks down coping skills for stress caused by racism

A fine was issued to the facility just five weeks before McKnight’s death for housing seven children under the age of three, which was more than allowed by the state.

The family is consulting with an attorney to begin the process of filing a civil suit as local authorities consider new evidence, leaving open the possibility of charging staff and owners of Hugger in the future.

x

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Tate Myre was a hero during Michigan high...

Stacey Abrams announces Georgia gubernatorial run with new...

Anthony Broadwater sobs upon hearing his exoneration from...

Michigan teen charged with terrorism as an adult...

Janet Rolle tapped as first Black director of...

Virgil Abloh’s final show for Louis Vuitton

Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Georgia governor

Black Girl Magic: Elle Smith crowned winner of...

Youngest deceased victim’s family declines Travis Scott’s offer

Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens To Succeed Mayor Keisha Lance...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.