Travis Scott speaks publicly for the first time since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to give his first public account of what took place during and after the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Through his attorney, Scott is denying legal culpability for the deaths and injuries that occurred at the Astroworld Music Festival.

Scott is the subject of at least 11 separate lawsuits. According to NBC News, Scott’s attorney offered a “general denial” as a response to allegations that Scott was legally responsible for the deaths and injuries that occurred during the music festival.

Travis Scott says he’s been on “emotional rollercoaster” in lengthy interview

In a 50-minute interview, Scott said he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since the tragedy took place.

“Fans come to the show to have a good experience. I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here,” Scott said. “I have a responsibility to figure out the solution.”

“Hopefully this takes a first step into us as artists having more insight of what’s going on and the professionals to surround and figure out more of an intel, whether it’s tech, whether it’s more of a response… Whatever the problem is, to figure out that, and then in the future and moving forward and concert safety, make sure this never happens again.”

Scott confirmed his intention to pay funeral costs for all the victims. He also offered to help provide professional mental health support for survivors. However, many families denied the offer, instead choosing to focus on righting the wrongs that occurred on that fateful night.

“They’re grieving. They’re trying to find understanding and they want answers,” Scott said regarding the families’ responses. “It’s not about that. I’m always gonna be here to wanna help them. I gotta continue to just show up for that. I just wanted to make sure that they knew that I was there for them and continue to be there for them.”