VP Kamala Harris Checks Charlamagne Tha God

Charlamagne Tha God tried VP Kamala Harris in an interview, asking, “So, who’s the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden, Madame Vice President?”

The Vice President didn’t take too kindly to Charlamagne’s sarcastic, journalistic style.

“Come on, Charlamagne. Come on. It’s Joe Biden,” she replied in a disappointing tone. Charlamagne then tried interjecting, but VP Harris doubled down.

“No. No. No. No. No. No! No. No. It’s Joe Biden. It’s Joe Biden! And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president. It’s Joe Biden!” she firmly stated.

Charlamagne quickly tried interjecting, asking a follow-up, “Do you think Joe Manchin is a problem?”

VP Kamala Harris’s Second Firm Response

And it’s Joe Biden, and it’s Joe Biden. I’m Vice President, and my name is Kamala Harris. And the reality is because we are in office we do things like the tax child credit, which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50-percent — on track to do that. We do things that are about saying that our Department of Justice is going to do these investigations and require that we end chokeholds and have body cameras. It is the work of saying that we’re going to get lead out of pipes and paint because our babies are suffering because of that. It is the work of saying that people who ride public transit deserve the same kind of dignity that anybody else does, so lets improve that system. It is the work of saying that we have got to bring down prescription drug cost because folks who have diebtes should not be dying because they don’t have enough money in their pockets. It’s about saying: Black maternal mortality is a real issue that must be treated by everybody, including the White House, as a serious issue. Okay!? So, let’s. I, I hear the frustration. But lets no deny the impact that we’ve had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work that needs to be done. And it is not easy to do, but we will not give up. And I will not give up.”

Charlamagne commended the Vice President’s vigorous response, saying, “That Kamala Harris, that’s the one I like. That’s the one that was putting the pressure on people in Senate hearings. That’s the one I’d like to see more often out here in these streets.”

VP Kamala Harris wasn’t about to be publicly disrespected. “And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president.” She went in on Charlamagne Tha God and earned mad street cred. Them AKA ladies don’t play. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/din8wNrwXc — Nehemiah D. Frank (@nehemiahdfrank) December 18, 2021

Manchin’s Stubbornness?

Charlamagne took swipes at Senator Joe Manchin, saying he’s “ruining the country” and “blocking progress.” He also suggested that as a result of Manchin’s stubbornness, Black voters may turn against Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections as well as in the 2024 presidential race.

Their interview comes days after Democrats in Congress have expressed frustration over Manchin’s hesitancy to back the $2 trillion social spending and climate bill by the end of 2021.

VP Harris was asked why Manchin “is allowed to constantly hold up Biden’s agenda,” to which she responded that “every vote counts”, adding, “we have to listen to the voices who represent their districts.”

Harris later asserted that it is not just Democrats who are impeding Democratic priorities.

“Here’s the thing, though. I think it’s a mistake to try and think about this only through the lens of Democrats versus Democrats when the fact is Republicans are consistently and unanimously standing in the way of progress.”

Saving Our Democracy

“Right now, we are debating whether democracies actually can survive or is autocracy better, which is basically one person or one group telling everybody what they should do,” VP Harris said. “This is what’s at stake right now for America. And you can tell I’m a bit frustrated — more than that, actually — that people are making this into a partisan issue instead of stepping up to say save our democracy.”