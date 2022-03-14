Sports

Tyler Lockett works with Colin Kaepernick on a NFL comeback

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Tyler Lockett works with Colin Kaepernick on a NFL comeback
Colin Kaepernick is training with Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett. (Ap / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Colin Kaepernick has spent the “past five years working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play [in the NFL] presented itself.”

Now he’s getting the help of current NFL talent, like Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks, to show that he’s ready for an opportunity.

Last week, Kaepernick posted a video to his Twitter account showing the former QB working out doing passing drills with the caption “still working”.

The last time the public got a glimpse of Colin Kaepernick’s abilities was a botched workout put on by the NFL (something that’s never been done before for a free agent) in 2019. Kaepernick’s camp said the NFL orchestrated a workout as a public relations stunt destined to fail, while the league said it gave him a real chance to show off his skills — and he didn’t show up.

A total of 25 teams were supposed to attend the league’s workout run by two former head coaches at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility. Instead, Kaepernick ditched that workout and ended up throwing passes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams at his own event at a site 60 miles away.

Colin Kaepernick works out with NFL receiver Tyler Lockett

Colin Kaepernick tweeted out that he “missed throwing to professional route runners,” and threw out an invite to work with any receivers willing to work.

Tulsa native Tyler Lockett responded back, “let’s do it bro. Me and my brother will come run routes for you!”

Colin Kaepernick shared the Twitter exchange to his Instagram page saying that he would be going live on Instagram with the workout. 

This will be a great opportunity to show NFL scouts and executives his ability to throw to receivers at the highest level. No timeframe was given to what time the workout would be, but to see his Instagram page for more details, click here.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Kyrie Irving sat front row at a game...

Tiger Woods inducted as the GOAT in World...

Colin Kaepernick is ‘still working’ while NFL teams...

Mo Williams, NBA champ, to join Jackson State...

Florida Karen throws dog from apartment window, kills...

Calvin Ridley, NFL receiver, bet $1500 and lost...

Black Cowboy from Tulsa could win $2.1 million...

Dear Fox Execs, Replace Troy Aikman with a...

Ukraine’s 1st Black Parliament Member, Zhan Beleniuk prepares...

Black Girl Magic Rocks USA Gymnastics’ Winter Cup...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.