Black-ish wraps its final season after 8 historic years

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Cast of Black-ish. (Disney Television Studios)
Black-ish did more than make waves, it made history. Eight years before hit shows like Abbott Elementary would come along, Black-ish proved that a Black-themed sitcom show could not only survive on a mainstream network but thrive and push the culture forward in full view.

Black-ish shined brighter than most.

Premiering in 2014 to positive reviews and solid ratings, “black-ish” shattered barriers while upending previous prime-time portrayals of Black families.

With a thrust that was frequently revelatory but never harsh or preachy, “black-ish” kept it real at times and kept it light at others. Its quality was never compromised as it examined a loving Black family living in today’s America.

Whether the fire episode soundtracks or the fashion and hair that jumped off the screen, slick jokes or cultural nuances, black-ish was rooted in celebrating all facets of Black culture.

It also provided a much-needed breath of fresh air for viewers tired of negative and false stereotypes of Black life.

Show ends sooner than cast and creator would like, but the memories last forever.

The L.A. Times reported the bittersweet ending of black-ish by those closest to the show. Cast member and executive producer Anthony Anderson said, “It’s really sad… I personally think that the show could have gone on and continued to tell more stories. But the network saw differently.”

Tracie Ellis-Ross of black-ish, in a separate interview, said: “Doing the last few episodes, I shed so many tears; it was really exhausting. I feel such joy and pride. It leaves me with a full heart.”

Black-ish show creator Kenya Barris added, “It’s sweet and sour shrimp. This show changed all of our lives and impacted things in a way we never could have anticipated. It’s been an amazing ride, but every book comes to an end — even the greatest books in the world. I’m sad to see it go but happy to have been a part of it.”

Black-ish may have ended its phenomenal run on Tuesday, but it was and will forever live on as Black History.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

