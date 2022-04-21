Tulsa Police officer arrested on child abuse allegations

A Tulsa police officer was arrested by the Muscogee Creek Nation for child abuse allegations, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Michael Bell, who was hired by Tulsa Police in September 2019, is being charged with child abuse for an alleged incident that took place while off-duty in Jenks, Oklahoma.

Since Bell is Native American, the investigation is under the jurisdiction of the Muscogee Creek Nation. As with all cases that involve persons of Native American heritage, the Federal Government also has jurisdiction and may add additional charges.

TPD said that prior to being arrested, Bell was placed on administrative leave and relieved of his duties pending the investigation.

Officer accused of child abuse the latest incident involving Tulsa Police Department

Tulsa Police is already in the midst of handling another incident involving an officer after a video went viral of TPD Officer Ronni Carrocia provoking and taunting a 70-year-old Black woman suffering from a manic episode.

Tulsa Police Officer Carrocia can be seen deploying her taser in a taunting manner and violently shaking the locked door that Paris was on the other side of while suffering from a manic episode. While not providing any attempt at de-escalating the situation, Officer Carrocia is seen laughing while Paris is reacting to the violent shakes of the door.

Community leaders, like Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, have called on Mayor G.T. Bynum and Police Chief Wendell Franklin to fire Officer Carrocia in a letter sent via email.

“I’m writing today to call for the immediate termination of Tulsa Police Department Officer Ronni Carrocia for her behavior during the arrest of Phillips Theological Seminary student LaDonna Paris in October of 2021,” Dr. Crutcher stated.

High-ranking sources inside the Tulsa Police Department told The Black Wall Street Times that upon seeing the bodycam footage, Officer Carrocia was placed on desk duty and has not been in the field since. It is unclear exactly how long Officer Carrocia has been on desk duty.