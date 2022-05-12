Charlotte mom says apartment evicting family over daughter’s twerking

Listen to this article here

A Charlotte, North Carolina mother states she’s actively being evicted from her apartment after her 21-year-old daughter and a friend twerked at the complex’s pool.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Marshette Foster said a concierge at the Element SouthPark apartment approached her daughter, Alanah Foster, on April 30 and told her someone had reported the twerking.

Sounds like the actions of a Karen.

According to Blavity, Alanah reportedly apologized to the concierge and said they would stop. The concierge also allegedly told Alanah that she had too many guests at the pool.

Marshette, who is Black, said white residents have brought groups of four or five people to the pool, but she has never seen the concierge say anything to them.

In the ritzy and well-manicured neighborhoods of SouthPark Charlotte, some believe Blacks do not belong.

Family facing homelessness for twerking

While twerking is an ancestral dance that traces back to the Ivory Coast, when some people see Black people enjoying themselves in any capacity, their first inclination is to hate.

Racism at the pool is a tradition as far back as the black & white televisions, which once showed a motel manager brazenly pouring acid in the pool as Black people swam. Still, Marshette isn’t planning to let history repeat itself with her or her daughter.

Charlotte Apartment defends twerking eviction.

While commenting on the allegations, Element SouthPark management said Alanah and her guests displayed “extremely unacceptable behaviors” at the pool, including fighting.

“Resident statements and video show the resident and her guests performing acts of public nudity, fighting, and other extremely unacceptable behaviors for any of our residents to witness, but it is especially unacceptable due to the presence of small children,” Element SouthPark said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

According to Blavity, Marshette denies the accusations about fighting, nudity, and other unacceptable behavior.

Marshette remains adamant the allegations are unfounded.

“They’re making us out to be unkempt, uncouth, that we don’t follow the rules,” she said. “It’s not true. It’s like they’re fabricating.”

The Charlotte family said they have been constantly harassed at the apartment since they moved there last July. One of the incidents allegedly happened in late July, when someone reported Marshette, saying she was having sex in the pool.

“I looked at the video, and you were not having sex in the pool,” a concierge later said in response to the complaint, according to Marshette.