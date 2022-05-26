Day Parties provide Black Tulsans fun in the sun, a place to be seen

Listen to this article here

The way Black Millennials party has changed significantly since the early 2000s. From 2000-2010, Friday and Saturday nights clubs dominated the party scene. In the early 2010s, day parties gained popularity across larger cities in the United States. Now, in 2022, day parties are more popular than ever across the culture; and a phenomenon known as “Sunday Funday” is giving the Friday and Saturday night club scene a run for its money.

On Sunday, May 22, in Tulsa, Okla., there were two Day Parties. One at the GOAT Bar & Kitchen (The GOAT) in downtown Tulsa, and the other at Black-owned DW Speakeasy on Black Wall Street’s Greenwood Avenue. Each event provided daytime fun in their own fashion.

The GOAT was packed; and hundreds of people filled the venue. The waitresses delivered drinks to sections with flashing light sticks as DJ Wallie Mayne transitioned from hit song to hit song to keep the crowd moving.

At one point, a seemingly quiet moment occurred; and a few seconds later, much of the crowd began yelling, “I used to pray for times like this, to rhyme like this, so I had to, grind like that, to shine like this,” the opening lyrics to Meek Mills “Dreams and Nightmares.”

But one song, arguably the most popular song for Black Millennials, “Back That Azz Up,” had almost everyone moving.

Small City, big vibes and overcoming challenges

James Alame, co-owner of the GOAT, lived in Dallas for five years, and wanted to bring the vibe of a larger city to Tulsa.

“Tulsa you don’t have much of that, everything here is kind of like more mellowed out, there’s not like a lively atmosphere,” Alame said.

Alame stated that the day parties in Tulsa were not an immediate success. “In the beginning, it kind of took a couple of times to catch on,” he said.

Maurico Ferguson, a Tulsa Native, talked about the lack of the day parties growing up. “We really didn’t have the whole day parties growing up, we went out at night, that’s all we knew,” he said. Ferguson also mentioned some keys to throwing a successful day party. “It just takes the right dynamics and having the right things behind it to do it.”

The right location is important, he added.

Day party is giving Cool, Calm and Community

Fire in Little Africa producer Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson, LeRoux’s Kitchen and Pade Tea hosted the day party at DW’s speakeasy. The sun beamed on the sectional couches outside as people enjoyed the intimacy of conversation.

Dr. View, the DJ, created a relaxing vibe with a mix of old school and new school, blending Franky Beverly and Maze’s “Before I let go,” with Beyonce’s Homecoming rendition. Sunday Funday is meant for fun, but for Dr. View, it’s much more.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together. It’s been hard, you know, three years with the whole COVID, it’s just everything, and the market is going crazy right now.” Dr. View told The Black Wall Street Times. “As a community, as Black Wall Street, let’s come together, check in on each other.”

Dr. View added that Sunday Funday can be a day to highlight individuals’ success. “Anybody got a promotion, a new job, a new business or whatever…This is more than just coming together on a Sunday and turning up. It’s more about partying with purpose. We just want people to let everybody know that we see them, we love them, and we just want to support them in any way that we can.”

Whether for fun or for community engagement, day parties are ready to take Tulsa by sunshine.