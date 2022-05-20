Attorney Ben Crump to sue gun manufacturer over Buffalo’s massacre

Listen to this article here

On Thursday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump vowed to hold everyone who was an accomplice to the Buffalo supermarket accountable, per National Review.

Crump stood alongside Rev. Al Sharpton and the families of the victims in front of Antioch Baptist Church to condemn the racist and terroristic attack before stating plans on how to move forward.

Sandy Hook set a precedent in successfully suing gun manufacturers. Ben Crump took note.

Per National Review’s report, gun manufacturers have avoided liability under federal law when their guns are used to commit a crime. However, that’s not stopping Ben Crump from seeking a lawsuit against the makers of the gun the shooter, Peyton Gendron, used.

The families of the victims from the Sandy Hook shooting won a settlement of $73 million after suing the company of the AR-15 used in the incident. A familiar outcome could occur in Buffalo.

Buffalo victims can only seek financial restitution in place of lost loved ones.

“We absolutely intend on going after the gun manufacturers, the gun distributors, and anybody else who was an accomplice to this young, 18-year-old white supremacist,” Crump said in the press conference.

Ben Crump also suggested he would hold Gendron’s parents accountable for the shooting.