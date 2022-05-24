‘Fire in Little Africa: The Doc’ will premiere at Circle Cinema

TULSA, Okla. – Almost exactly one year after their debut album was released on the iconic Motown record label, Tulsa hip-hop collective Fire in Little Africa is set to release a documentary about the legendary recording sessions where over 50 artists gathered to collaborate on the 21-song opus.

‘Fire in Little Africa: The Doc’ will have its world premiere at Circle Cinema (10 S. Lewis) in Tulsa on May 26 with a special event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. that includes a reception, film screening, and Q&A with the directors.

Circle Cinema will host additional screenings throughout Memorial Day weekend, and the film will be available for streaming on the Fire in Little Africa YouTube account beginning May 30, 2022.

Over 50 of the most talented rappers, singers, producers, poets, musicians and visual artists in Oklahoma came together to create the Fire in Little Africa album in March of 2020, with the idea of bringing the community together in the spirit of Black Wall Street to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 massacre.

In April 2021, the group announced the album was picked up by the legendary Motown/Black Forum record label. With the release of the documentary the general public will have their first glimpse into the recording sessions which took place at Skyline Mansion and the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Fire in Little Africa Doc receives high marks at film festivals

The film’s directors, Tulsa-based filmmakers Keith ‘Sneak the Poet’ Daniels and Ben Lindsey, said they were excited for the world to see what took place in the recording sessions.

“The [Fire in Little Africa] recording sessions were special in a way that is difficult to put into words,” Lindsey said. “I’m excited that with this film everyone can experience the magic that happened that weekend; when a collaboration of artists turned into family, music turned into a voice, and a legacy was created that will never be forgotten.”

Prior to the Circle Cinema event, the film has only been seen in private screenings and film festivals. The film won ‘Best Documentary Short’ at the Simply Indie Festival, was a finalist at Red Dirt Film Festival, and won third place at Urban Media Makers Festival. The film received recognition as ‘Official Selection’ in these festivals: Roxbury International Film Festival, San Diego Black Film Festival, Baltimore International Black Film Festival and African Film Festival Atlanta.

Director and rapper Keith Daniels ready for all eyes on FILA Doc

Director Keith ‘Sneak the Poet’ Daniels is also a rapper and recording artist who appeared on the Fire in Little Africa album track ‘Creme of the Crop’. Daniels said he hopes the film will serve as an inspiration to other artists in Tulsa.

“With all the success the documentary has had on the festival circuit I’m excited that the people of Tulsa and the rest of the world finally get to see this film,’ Daniels said. “It is imperative as Tulsa artists that we continue to cultivate the creativity and community that built Black Wall Street, and I hope people are inspired by all of the talented artists that have made Fire in Little Africa possible.”

After the documentary event, the celebration of Fire in Little Africa continues at Mercury Lounge (1747 S. Boston Ave.) where non-profit organization Tulsa Creative Engine will host their SELECT Showcase event featuring an all Fire in Little Africa lineup. That event will begin at 9 p.m. with a DJ set by Dr. View and musical performances by Krisheena Saurez, Tea Rush, Hakeem Eli’Juwon and St. Domonick.

The ‘Fire in Little Africa’ album is available on all streaming services and can be purchased on vinyl at record stores or the Fire in Little Africa online store.

For more information visit FireInLittleAfrica.com.