Mario and Omarion to go hit for hit in Verzuz battle

This Thursday June 23 at 8:00 p.m CST, Omarion and Mario will headline the “A Night Of R&B” Verzuz.

According to a press release Verzuz sent out to media platforms, the two singers predicted their appearances in interviews. “There’s a few people out there that I could do, but it’s a small class of people who perform like myself,” said Omarion when on The Big Tigger Morning Show.

This was followed up by Mario, who responded that the battle “would be the only right fit for the people” on The Shade Room. Since these comments, Versus made it a priority to make this battle happen.

Bonus Verzuz battle

The headlining battle is not the only attraction, as for the first time ever in Verzuz history an additional battle will take place. The bonus Verzuz will have two teams of two artists go ahead to head. The battle in question will see Ray J and Bobby V team up to take on the team of Pleasure P and Sammie. Bobby V has stated that he will be dropping a new single titled “cookie” during their battle.

Verzuz is a webcast series created by record producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. It airs on Verzuz TV and can be streamed on Instagram, YouTube and more. In Verzuz, fans will see head to head competition between two musical artists. The battle will have one performer’s hit song, feature or collaboration go up against the other performer’s hit song, feature or collab.

The battles generally involves 10-song rounds and can take place over three hours.

Tickets for the Verzuz battle are still available here. The event will take place at The Novo in Los Angeles, California. For those not in Los Angeles, you can still watch the battle on their socials on Triller, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and verzuztv.com.