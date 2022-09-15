Wendy Williams enters facility after multiple health concerns

Listen to this article here

Wendy Williams, a 58-year-old ex-TV host most known for gossiping about other celebrities on The Wendy Williams Show, has checked into a health facility to focus on her “overall health issues,” her rep confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment.

After taking a break from her hit show due to health concerns, Williams spent time away from social media.

Over the past few years, Williams’ health issues have been an ongoing concern. In 2017, Williams fainted in the middle on stage during a Halloween episode. She was able to recover but never returned to finish the show.

The following year, Williams informed the audience that she was taking a three-week absence after being diagnosed with Graves’ Disease immune system disorder. In March 2019, Williams announced that she lived “in a sober house.” In the fall of 2021, Williams tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast… A team is treating Ms. Williams with some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

In early 2022, Williams’ recurring health problems hindered her return to the show, as production delayed the premiere several times before deciding to continue without Williams. In addition, many guest stars, such as Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Sherri Shepherd, and Jerry Springer, were failing in her absence.

Due to long-term health issues, Williams’ daytime talk show was canceled earlier this year and she was physically absent even during the series’ final episodes July airing.

Fans loved Shepherd as a guest host, as she scored season-high ratings while filling in for Williams. Shepherd impressed the audience so much that she was granted her own namesake talk show, Sherri, which replaced Williams’ program slot time.

After hearing that her show was being replaced, Howard Bragman, a Williams rep, stated, “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view.” Debmar-Mercury informed Williams that “should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”