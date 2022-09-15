fbpx
Sports

Steph Curry To Sign $1 Billion Contract With Under Armour

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Photo courtesy of Under Armour
Steph Curry is set to sign an unprecedented $1 billion lifetime contract with Under Armour once his current contract ends in 2024, according to a recent Rolling Stones article.

The 4-time NBA champion sat down with Rolling Stones where he discussed everything from his playing career, political influence, and business ventures which include the potentially $1 billion lifetime deal.

Curry’s current Under Armour deal is due to expire in 2024, and reportedly worth $20 million annually. However, the recent college graduate’s value has far exceeded his contract worth. 

During a contentious period with Under Armour founder Kevin Plank in the summer of 2018, Curry was considering leaving the brand that he had largely been credited with reviving.

“Certain things needed to change, or else.” Nodding toward his crotch, he added, “I put it on the table.” After the meeting, Plank agreed to establish Curry Brand as its own subsidiary, in the mold of what Michael Jordan has with Nike.

“I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad,” Curry said. “That’s the best part about it.”

The new contract is set to focus on a “complete alignment” between the Curry and Under Armour brand within the world of athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories.

The 34-year-old NBA superstar would join the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James with a $1 billion lifetime deal, both of whom are signed with Nike. 

As he continues to break records on the court, Curry looks to carry that same momentum into the business world with a $1 billion leg up on the competition.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

