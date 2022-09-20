Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears’ child molestation lawsuit dropped

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ child molestation lawsuit was dropped by plaintiffs in L.A. Superior Court.

The initial suit was filed when the alleged victim and her younger brother, who went under the name Jane Doe for their protection, claimed that both she and her younger brother were sexually exploited and groomed by the comedians in a short film skit.

The siblings were 14 and 7 at the time of the incident.

One of the videos went viral and showed a young black boy performing sexual acts — while Aries Spears’s pedophile character watched the young child through peephole cuts via a newspaper, living out his fantasy.

The victims alleged that the skits were meant to sexualize her and her younger brother. Moreover, the alleged victim initially said that Haddish had her play a character where she was made to simulate oral sex with a sandwich while underage.

Tiffany and Aries called the initial lawsuit a “shakedown,” vowing to prove their innocence; however, the video skit has caused much public backlash, with many of Haddish’s own fans calling for her and Aries’s arrest.

“Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years,” Andrew Brettle, Haddish’s attorney, said in early September, adding, “every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Earlier this month, Haddish took to Instagram, writing, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

The comedian went on to add, “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” Trizah Morris wrote in her statement.

Additionally, the plaintiffs filed a notice of dismissal with prejudice in federal court as well, meaning the plaintiffs cannot refile the same claim again against Haddish and Aries in court.

The sudden recent drop of the lawsuit following the very controversial video leaves many wondering if Haddish and Aries paid or settled with the family out of court in order to save their careers.

Wth? I think the movie/tv studios was heavily supporting Tiffany Haddish cause she’s in too much stuff that is coming out. They mostly likely paid them off! pic.twitter.com/Lo9lNDeP8W — 💎𝘴​᭙​ꫀ​ꫀ𝓽 ​ᥴꪖ𝘳​ꪑ​ꫀꪶ💋♀️ (@SweetCarmel77) September 20, 2022

That's the freakin problem with criminality Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears did NOT rape/sexually assault those children bc there was no touching of genitalia/private parts But they did HARM those children in a sexual way. The law isn't expansive enough to capture ALL harms — REPEAL SSMPA (@obaa_boni) September 20, 2022