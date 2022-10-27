Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres with rave reviews

On Wednesday evening, stars, filmmakers and special guests graced the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Disney begins overseas rollout of the highly anticipated sequel on November 9 and releases domestically November 11.

Director Ryan Coogler honored Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet, wearing a gold necklace with the late actor’s image on the pendant. “It was a necklace that I had made while we were getting ready to start filming because I wanted to keep him close to me,” Coogler told “Good Morning America.”

“We tried to honor him with this one”: Ryan Coogler on welcoming a new Black Panther after Chadwick’s passing #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/780rlq7civ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 27, 2022

Coogler, who returned to co-write and direct the sequel, rewrote his original premise following Boseman’s death in August 2020, noting that “the best way I got through was leaning on my collaborators.”