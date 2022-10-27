Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres with rave reviews

|
On Wednesday evening, stars, filmmakers and special guests graced the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Disney begins overseas rollout of the highly anticipated sequel on November 9 and releases domestically November 11.
Director Ryan Coogler honored Chadwick Boseman on the red carpet, wearing a gold necklace with the late actor’s image on the pendant. “It was a necklace that I had made while we were getting ready to start filming because I wanted to keep him close to me,” Coogler told “Good Morning America.”
“We tried to honor him with this one”: Ryan Coogler on welcoming a new Black Panther after Chadwick’s passing #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/780rlq7civ
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 27, 2022
Coogler, who returned to co-write and direct the sequel, rewrote his original premise following Boseman’s death in August 2020, noting that “the best way I got through was leaning on my collaborators.”
Also in attendance for the special event were Michael B Jordan, Regé-Jean Page, Tyler Perry and Rihanna, whose “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the original soundtrack, will release on Friday.
Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 movie megahit Black Panther and is the 30th feature film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Black Panther movie was a global box office and cultural phenomenon, raking in $1.35 billion in ticket sales and earning an Oscar nomination for best picture.
PLOT SPOILER ALERT: Wakanda Forever sees Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Shuri (Wright), M’Baku (Duke), Okoye (Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death, according to Deadline. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters Nov. 11. Clocking in with a runtime of two hours and 41 minutes, the sequel will be the second-longest title in the MCU behind Avengers: Endgame.
Reviewers have already chimed in, donning the sequel as nothing short of “epic.”
Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it’s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest. pic.twitter.com/zD8nYIFKXC
— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 27, 2022
#BlackPanther Wakanda Forever is excellent. An immensely powerful story of forging forward — shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title. pic.twitter.com/jYZedeJgT1
— Perribite (@PNemiroff) October 27, 2022
#WakandaForever was beautiful. Majestic, touching, and funny with plenty marvel magic
— JeandraLeBeauf (@jeandralebeauf) October 27, 2022