Kanye West called out by Ahmaud Arbery’s mother over WLM shirt

As previously reported by REVOLT, Kanye West faced major backlash after debuting a “White Lives Matter” shirt during Paris Fashion Week. After being called out by many unaffiliated to West, now, Ahmaud Arbery’s family has joined the discussion.

In a statement given through her attorney Lee Merritt, Cooper-Jones expressed her “extreme disappointment” in West for slapping the phrase on clothing from his latest YZY collection and doubling down on his stance on Tuesday.

Merritt confirmed to Rolling Stone that West had given some financial support to Arbery’s family after Ahmaud, at 25-years-old was chased down and killed by three white men while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia.

After seeing Ye make light of racial injustice for the sake of fashion, Wanda Cooper-Jones told Rolling Stone in a statement that West’s actions “flies directly in the face” of what he had expressed to her family.