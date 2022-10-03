fbpx
News

Kanye West Dons “White Lives Matter” Shirt In Paris

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Kanye West Dons "White Lives Matter" Shirt In Paris
Candace Owens and Ye wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts. Ye also made his Black models wear the shirt. (via PopCrave Twitter)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Kanye West was seen wearing a “White lives matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.

During a surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday, Kanye West wore a shirt with the words “White lives matter” in bold letters on the back.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said to the crowd. “You can’t manage me.”

Candace Owens and Ye wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts. Ye also made his Black models wear the shirt. (via PopCrave Twitter)

The rapper who once criticized Harriet Tubman saying she “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people,” boasted his shirt along Candace Owens, who earlier this year claimed Disney was “pedophiles” for supporting gay rights.

The term “White lives matter” wasn’t an original term thought up to bring awareness to the struggles of White people. It was a term made up to mock those who say “Black lives matter”, just like the term “blue lives matter”.

Kanye West continues to add shock value

Additionally, Kanye made his Black models wear the shirt as well.

In response, one Twitter user wrote, “Kanye west making Black models wear “ white lives matter” shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting.”

Kanye loves to remain at the center of public attention, notably making threatening posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s then boyfriend Pete Davidson.

It got so bad, that Kim had to make public pleas to get a grown adult who is the father of her four children to stop harassing her and threatening her boyfriend.

It seems Kanye West will continue to push the envelope to see just how low he can stoop to remain in the public eye, so Monday’s publicity stunt surely does not surprise most people.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Hector Lopez, MLB’s First Black AAA Manager, Passes...

Workbnb wants to be the solution to employee...

Tulsa PD respond to shots fired at McLain...

Marvel drops new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

Tulsa’s Greenwood District is now Nationally Registered as...

California becomes first state to restrict rap lyrics...

Kyra and Mike Epps to buy back Indianapolis...

Keke Palmer launches new digital entertainment platform: KeyTV

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson takes ceremonial...