Kanye West Dons “White Lives Matter” Shirt In Paris

Kanye West was seen wearing a “White lives matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said to the crowd. “You can’t manage me.”

The rapper who once criticized Harriet Tubman saying she “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other White people,” boasted his shirt along Candace Owens, who earlier this year claimed Disney was “pedophiles” for supporting gay rights.

The term “White lives matter” wasn’t an original term thought up to bring awareness to the struggles of White people. It was a term made up to mock those who say “Black lives matter”, just like the term “blue lives matter”.

Kanye West continues to add shock value

Additionally, Kanye made his Black models wear the shirt as well.