fbpx
News

Balenciaga officially cuts ties with Kanye West

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
Balenciaga officially cuts ties with Kanye West
Kanye West on Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot/GC Images
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, appears to be receiving backlash for his recent rants and ravings against Jewish people, George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter movement. Fashion brand Balenciaga announced it has cut ties with the billionaire music artist.

Balenciaga no longer has “any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the parent company told WWD following a third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, according to Rolling Stone.

It also deleted a section on its website featuring the Three Yeezy Gap design.

News of the torn partnership comes after weeks of Ye demonstrating bizarre, racist and antisemitic rhetoric.

Kanye West loses Balenciaga deal after racist rants

On Oct. 3rd, Kanye pulled up to a fashion show in Paris wearing a White Lives Matter shirt. A week later, he was suspended from his Twitter and Instagram accounts for posting violent threats against Jewish people. 

Currently, he faces a $250 million lawsuit from the George Floyd family after suggesting Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and that convicted murderer Derek Chauvin’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

He made those statements after watching the premiere of a documentary from Candace Owens critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. Some have claimed Candace is using Kanye for financial gain after he announced plans to purchase the right wing social media app Parler, which Candace’s husband reportedly owns.

With the recent announcement from Balenciaga, it remains to be seen whether the destruction of this partnership will have any effect on Kanye West’s words and actions.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Lakers Russell Westbrook really puts the 0 in...

Emmett Till gets a statue instead of justice...

Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months, expected to...

EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson...

States to vote on ending slavery loopholes in...

Day care workers charged with felony child abuse...

Erika Alexander of “Living Single” Calls Out Media...

Op-ed: Wisconsin group’s misplaced lawsuit against student loan...

George R. Carruthers helped NASA see like never...

Reading Partners Hosts 5th Annual Books, Brews, BBQ...