Social Media Reacts to Takeoff Being Shot and Killed

by Tanesha Peeples
Takeoff of the musical group Migos attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Takeoff, one-third of the rap group Migos, was reportedly shot and killed in Houston early this morning

The incident took place at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses report the fatal incident happened shortly after 2:30 AM. 

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff either in the head or near to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In footage obtained at the scene, Quavo – the second member of the group –  and others are seen gathered around the 28 year old artist. They attempted to move him but put him back down. An uninjured Quavo then yelled for someone to call for help.

Hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo also posted a video earlier in the night, driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

Fans on social media are reacting to the news with sadness, celebration, and disbelief.

 

 

 

Artist Juice Wayne tweeted:

Takeoff, man…

Offset lost a brother he’ll never get to fix things with.

For nothing.

Quavo lost his nephew.

For nothing.

Rap lost a good one.

For nothing.

All this bloodshed.

For nothing.

It’ll never make sense.

Never ever.

Rest in Peace.

Prayers to the family of the fallen.

 

Tanesha Peeples is driven by one question in her work--"If not me then who?" As a strategist and injustice interrupter, Tanesha merges the worlds of communications and grassroots activism to push for radical change, specifically in the public education system. Her passion for community and relentless mission for justice and liberation drive her in uplifting and amplifying the voices and advocacy of those that are often ignored. Tanesha wholeheartedly believes that education is the foundation for success. Her grand vision is one where everyone-regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender or zip code-can have access to a comfortable quality of life and enjoy the freedoms and liberties promised to all Americans. And that's what she works towards every day.

