Social Media Reacts to Takeoff Being Shot and Killed

Takeoff, one-third of the rap group Migos, was reportedly shot and killed in Houston early this morning.

The incident took place at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. Law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses report the fatal incident happened shortly after 2:30 AM.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff either in the head or near to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In footage obtained at the scene, Quavo – the second member of the group – and others are seen gathered around the 28 year old artist. They attempted to move him but put him back down. An uninjured Quavo then yelled for someone to call for help.

Hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo also posted a video earlier in the night, driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

Fans on social media are reacting to the news with sadness, celebration, and disbelief.

rip Takeoff this will forever be the funniest video of him pic.twitter.com/gpEd7qql7b — murt (@zewurt) November 1, 2022

bringing one of the best video on the internet back to your TL. rest in paradise takeoff 🕊💚

UNC&PHEW 4EVER ♾🖇 pic.twitter.com/Gq1IlhT5Qz — mohammed. (@Moe_Beeezy) November 1, 2022

Desiigner after TAKEOFF passed away,

He quit the game thoo pic.twitter.com/m0xCAYEXnM — Tentasiyo🌻 (@tentasiyo) November 1, 2022

When I was a kid, Tupac and Biggie getting shot was a big deal. You didn’t see major stars like that getting shot and killed. Now it’s happening like every other month. I’ve never seen so many major artists get killed like this. And over a dice game?!? Senseless. RIP Takeoff. https://t.co/KjPBYef2Me — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) November 1, 2022

Artist Juice Wayne tweeted:

Takeoff, man…

Offset lost a brother he’ll never get to fix things with.

For nothing.

Quavo lost his nephew.

For nothing.

Rap lost a good one.

For nothing.

All this bloodshed.

For nothing.

It’ll never make sense.

Never ever.

Rest in Peace.

Prayers to the family of the fallen.