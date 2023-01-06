Listen to this article here

Quavo has released a new song, “Without You,” in honor of his late nephew and fellow legendary Migos member, Takeoff.

“Without You” pays somber tribute to Takeoff who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022, at age 28. The lyrics speak to Quavo’s prolonged grief for his beloved partner in rhymes.

“Tears rollin’ down my eyes/ Can’t tell you how many times I cried/ Days ain’t the same without you/ Ion know if I’m the same without you,” Quavo sings.

The video, well-received by Migos fans, was a unifying dedication from a member of the group. However, other artists like Gucci Mane also paid respect to Takeoff and other hip hop artists slain by gun violence. Social media users showed their love for the song as well.

Me listening to Quavo’s “Without you” in memory of Takeoff for the 4503 time. pic.twitter.com/DeZNCghHR1 — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) January 6, 2023

Everyone after watching Quavo’s new tribute to Takeoff “Without You”: pic.twitter.com/2Uh4TL6Tks — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) January 5, 2023

My family lost a child in ‘19 and all I can do is vibe with the energy on this song tribute?? Many people will be moved by it as many people are experiencing lost every day… Quavo “Without you” Tribute pic.twitter.com/lDUlHvMdmH — Ty Warren (@CoachTyWarren) January 5, 2023

French Montana speaks on Quavo’s NEW song “Without You”dedicated to Takeoff with TMZ pic.twitter.com/MiqOvjbmhP — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 5, 2023

The Black and White music video shows a traumatized Quavo in a studio, sitting in a chair smoking as “Without You” plays in the background.

Quavo drops “Without You” in tribute to Takeoff

Any fan of Quavo knows his distinct voice, charisma, and rap cadence. However, his spirit remained stoic throughout the video. He smokes from a blunt, trying to numb the pain he’s felt since holding a dying Takeoff in his arms on the night of his murder.

The pair had been together when Takeoff was killed outside of a private party.

The suspect charged in his death posted bail this week and is now awaiting trial.

On November 11, State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, hosted a memorial service to celebrate Takeoff’s life and legacy.

A sign announces the memorial service for slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. He was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)

Takeoff and Quavo had only recently formed the duo “Unc & Phew” and released their debut album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.”

Along with their longtime friend Offset, the two had been members of the platinum selling rap trio Migos and released their final studio album, “Culture III,” in 2021.

“Out of the galaxy, up in the stars, up in the universe, when I see you in heaven Imma be with my dog.” – Quavo

RIP Takeoff.