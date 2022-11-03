Endorsement: Joshua Harris-Till for U.S. Congress

Listen to this article here

By The Black Wall Street Times Editorial Board

Our democracy is under threat, and the stakes couldn’t be higher this election.

We live in a society where millions of people reject the free and fair voting results in favor of the nation’s president, Joe Biden. We live in communities where our congressional leaders would rather spew right-wing talking points than actually serve the needs of their constituents.

Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma’s Fifth District is one such leader.

Oklahomans can’t afford to maintain the status quo of division and reckless disregard for people. That is why we urge Oklahomans to choose Democratic candidate Joshua Harris-Till, a proven leader who’s spent his life bringing people together for community solutions.

Unlike his opponent, Harris-Till doesn’t speak or take action based on means-tested polling. He lives the issues he organizes around.

Joshua Harris-Till is the leader Oklahoma needs in Congress

As someone who cares about ensuring Oklahomans have access to quality, affordable healthcare, Joshua Harris-Till understands what it’s like to have a sick mother in desperate need of healing.

As a community organizer who advocates for common sense reforms around safety, Harris-Till has experienced the trauma of gun violence first-hand.

And as a cousin of the late Emmett Till, a boy who’s brutal lynching by racists in 1955 Mississippi ignited the civil rights movement, the desire for justice, truth and reconciliation flows through his veins and through his work on both the local, state and national level.

While Bice’s party altered the district maps to give her an edge, Harris-Till has for years run campaigns focused on building people power.

Voters in Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District have a clear choice on Election Day, November 8. They can choose an election denier who spends more time cozying up to party bosses than visiting with her own community.

Or voters can choose a fresh, experienced community organizer who will tell it like it is without regard to his own self interests.

We urge Oklahomans to utilize their voice at the ballot box, in honor of those who died for that right and for those on the margins today who desperately need a leader who cares about them.

We wholeheartedly endorse Joshua Harris-Till for U.S. Congress and urge Oklahomans to vote for him.