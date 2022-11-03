New audio reveals OnlyFans model called murdered ex the ‘n-word’

Christian Obumseli, 27, reportedly endured months of verbal and physical abuse from his OnlyFans model girlfriend before she allegedly stabbed him to death. According to the Daily Mail, a new audio recording clandestinely recorded by Obumseli captured OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, 26, unleashing a tidal wave of hate speech his way — including racial slurs.

She was allegedly secretly recorded screaming uncontrollably at Obumseli just before fatally plunging a knife into his chest. The explosive audio was captured on Christian Obumseli’s cell phone and chronicled their arguments leading up to his murder, according to RadarOnline.com.

The explosive recordings revealed Clenney berating, screaming, and hurling the n-word at Obumseli repeatedly during heated arguments both privately and in public.

While arguing about a woman he’d interacted with earlier, Obumseli tells Clenney, “I was on a bike ride, and she passed me and I said, hi. “That doesn’t mean you can call me a f—ing ni–er. She responds, “You’re a f—ing ni–er.”

She also claimed to be suicidal while repeatedly hitting him and barking commands for Obumseli to fetch and charge her cell phone.

Courtney’s attorneys claim the white social media influencer fatally stabbed her Black boyfriend in self-defense.

They painted a picture that she was regularly the target of Obumseli’s alleged aggression, pointing to police body cam footage in which she requested a restraining order against him just days before his death. Surveillance video from their apartment taken months before the fatal stabbing showed Courtney attacking Obumseli. Her lawyer claimed she was trying to get away from him.

Obumseli — who was murdered in April during a fight with Clenney inside their Miami apartment — allegedly hid the phone in his pocket while recording her in secret.

The audio also exposed the model telling her late boyfriend things like: “man up, b—-” and “shut up and let me slap you, dumb a–!” Clenney wailed and hollered at Obumseli, who seemed confused about why they were fighting at all.

Local law enforcement recovered the secret recordings — obtained by the Miami Herald — from Obumseli’s phone as part of the murder investigation. Obumseli’s family attorney said he “found the audio to be shocking.”