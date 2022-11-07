fbpx
Teenagers arrested in connection to Brian Robinson shooting

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Brian Robinson Jr had impressed coaches during the preseason. Photograph: Nick Wass/AP
A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the August shooting in Washington, D.C., that wounded Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. A 17-year-old was also charged in connection to the incident earlier last week.

According to CBS News, Robinson was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 near a strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street in northeast Washington. Before shooting him, the suspects allegedly brandished handguns and tried to rob him.

At the time, the 23-year-old former Alabama star player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The Commanders said team co-owners (for now) Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts were with Robinson at the hospital.

The highly touted third-round draft pick underwent surgery and sat out the first month of the NFL season.

The two teens, who were 14 and 16 at the time of the shooting, were both charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. The younger of the two was arrested on Friday, just two days after police announced the first arrest, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

After undergoing surgery, Robinson sat out the first month of the NFL season to let his body heal from the nearly fatal and unprovoked gun violence attack.

After only six weeks, he returned to the field in — objectively speaking — one of the coolest football intro’s ever. Robinson came back like he never left while 50 Cent’s “Many Men” serenaded the D.C. crowd. Chef’s Kiss.

 

Robinson first took the field Oct. 9, during the season’s fifth week, and has since claimed the team’s starting running back role.

Earlier last week, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said he believed there were three suspects in the case. One was described by Contee as the “getaway driver” in what appeared to be an attempted armed robbery or carjacking.

It was unclear whether the assailants knew Robinson’s identity when they attacked, Contee said.

