Elon Musk challenges Apple on Twitter moderation process

Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed on Monday in a series of tweets that Apple has threatened to remove the Twitter app from the App Store as part of its app review moderation process.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” Musk abruptly tweeted.

He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company.

According to CNBC, in other tweets fired off on Monday morning, he called Apple’s App Store fees a “secret 30% tax,” and ran a poll asking if “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers.” He also claimed that Apple has pulled most of its advertising from Twitter.

Apple’s App Store is the only way to distribute software to iPhones. If the Twitter app were pulled, the social network would lose one of its main distribution platforms, although the service is available for the web.

In addition, Apple requires iPhone app makers to pay between 15% and 30% of any digital goods sold through their apps. Musk has said one of his plans for Twitter is to raise billions of dollars from subscriptions, such as Twitter Blue, which is offered through the iPhone app. If it were to grow to Musk’s goals, Apple would collect hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.

Apple has faced challenges to its App Store fees and policies from companies such as Spotify and Epic Games, but Musk may represent Apple’s biggest challenge to its control over iPhone app distribution so far.

Neither Tim Cook nor Apple has responded to a request for comment on Musk’s complaints as of yet. However, there are signs that Apple is watching the social network closely to see if it violates any App Store policies.

