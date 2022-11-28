fbpx
Elon Musk challenges Apple on Twitter moderation process

by Ezekiel J. Walker
FILE -Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Musk has purchased a 9.2% stake in Twitter, approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed on Monday in a series of tweets that Apple has threatened to remove the Twitter app from the App Store as part of its app review moderation process.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” Musk abruptly tweeted.

He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company.

According to CNBC, in other tweets fired off on Monday morning, he called Apple’s App Store fees a “secret 30% tax,” and ran a poll asking if “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers.” He also claimed that Apple has pulled most of its advertising from Twitter.

Apple’s App Store is the only way to distribute software to iPhones. If the Twitter app were pulled, the social network would lose one of its main distribution platforms, although the service is available for the web.

In addition, Apple requires iPhone app makers to pay between 15% and 30% of any digital goods sold through their apps. Musk has said one of his plans for Twitter is to raise billions of dollars from subscriptions, such as Twitter Blue, which is offered through the iPhone app. If it were to grow to Musk’s goals, Apple would collect hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.

Apple has faced challenges to its App Store fees and policies from companies such as Spotify and Epic Games, but Musk may represent Apple’s biggest challenge to its control over iPhone app distribution so far.

Neither Tim Cook nor Apple has responded to a request for comment on Musk’s complaints as of yet. However, there are signs that Apple is watching the social network closely to see if it violates any App Store policies.

Representatives for unnamed app stores, which include Apple’s App Store as well as Google Play for Android devices, reached out to Twitter earlier this month after Musk took over and the site saw a wave of hate speech, according to a New York Times op-ed by Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety.

The news of Musk’s frustration with Apple comes as Twitter employees in the UK and Germany were not paid on time.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s former chief marketer who oversees App Review, apparently deleted his Twitter account earlier this month after Musk took over.

CNBC reports there are also other reasons why Twitter might fall afoul of Apple’s rules, including its insistence that adult content not be discoverable by default. Twitter remains one of the most prominent social networks allowing adult content, opening up gray areas for App Store delays or issues.

As Musk tries to drum up engagement on Twitter and fulfill his promises to reduce the platform’s limits on speech, he has shown that he’s not afraid to alienate two of his most important business stakeholders: App stores that distribute Twitter and advertisers that fund it.

Having allowed both Ye and Donald Trump back onto the platform in recent weeks, Elon Musk continues to make public decisions which prove to stunt not only Twitter’s growth, but challenge its very survival.

This story is developing.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

