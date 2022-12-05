fbpx
News

Aaron Dean on trial for the 2019 murder of Atatiana Jefferson

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Aaron Dean is now on trial for the 2019 murder of Atatiana Jefferson
FILE - This undated photo provided by Jefferson's family shows Atatiana Jefferson. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean shot Jefferson, 28, through a back window in the early hours on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor reported her front door was left open. Dean was taken into custody two days after the killing. (Jefferson's family via AP, File)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

After many delays, Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home, is now sitting on trial for her murder.

Dean claims in 2019 he did not see Atatiana holding a gun in the split-second before firing at her through the back window, prosecutors have said in opening statements.

The story of a White cop murdering a Black auntie playing video games with her nephew grabbed national headlines, sparking outrage and demands for accountability.

Responding to a neighbor’s non-emergency police call about an open front door, the former Forth Worth cop was charged with murder two days after killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson on October 12, 2019.

Jefferson’s nephew later told authorities his aunt pulled out a gun after hearing suspicious noises behind the house. Body-camera footage showed Dean didn’t identify himself as police.

CBS News reports at the time, the case was unusual for the relative speed with which, amid public outrage, the Fort Worth Police Department released the body-camera video and arrested Dean.

Since then, the case has been repeatedly postponed amid lawyers wrangling, the terminal illness of his lead attorney and the COVID-19 pandemic.

If history is any indicator, justice will be an uphill battle for the slain Jefferson, whose case will be determined by an all white jury.

The charge carries a possible sentence of 5 to 99 years. Aaron Dean has pled not guilty and is free on $200,000 bond.

Bodycam video showed Dean approaching the door of the home where Jefferson was caring for her nephew.

He then walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through the glass a split-second after shouting at Jefferson, who was inside, to show her hands.

The shooting was widely condemned, with the National Black Police Association saying in a statement the killings of Black citizens by White officers had “reached critical mass.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price at the time said Jefferson’s killing was unjustified and “unacceptable.”

According to ABC 7 Chicago, police initially said the officer fired his gun after “perceiving a threat.”

Police said officers found a firearm when they entered the room where Jefferson died. Video released by police showed two mostly blurred clips, which appeared to show a firearm inside the home.

Defense attorney Miles Brissette countered that the officers were following protocol in treating the call as a potential burglary.

Brissette also said the “living room looked like it’d been ransacked” and they were looking for signs of forced entry.

Aaron Deal and Jefferson’s nephew offer different versions of what occurred

Before opening fire, Brissette said, Dean saw a silhouette in the window of a person with a gun and a green laser sight pointed at him. He said the evidence would show the officer’s actions were reasonable.

“That gun was relevant,” Brissette said. “This is a tragic accident.”

Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the White police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home, her nephew testified at the officer’s murder trial Monday. The officer’s defense attorney said the boy said otherwise immediately after the shooting.

According to AP News, on cross-examination, the defense for Aaron Dean said her nephew told a child case worker during a recorded interview after the shooting that Jefferson had raised the gun. The boy denied this.

Qualified Immunity: Explained

Qualified Immunity shields law enforcement and other public officials from being held personally liable for constitutional violations in civil court. Since police officers are rarely charged criminally for their violence and misconduct, civil court is often the only avenue for victims to receive justice.

Qualified immunity prevents law enforcement from being held personally accountable for violating people’s rights. It allows law enforcement to cross legal lines they know they should not, while dehumanizing members of our communities.

Ending qualified immunity means that law enforcement officers who break the law can be held personally accountable, and victims of police misconduct can receive justice. Ending qualified immunity means supporting personal accountability.

To support the family of Jefferson, a GoFundMe has been established.

This is a developing story.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Lady Gaga’s dog walker’s attempted killer gets 21...

Department of Homeland Security Issues Domestic Terrorism Advisory

Distaste for Walker gives boost to Warnock in...

VP Harris’ husband to host talk on Antisemitism,...

Honoring the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955

Hey Kanye, Black people were murdered by Hitler’s...

Tampa Mayor fires Police Chief after released video...

Deion Sanders leaves JSU for Colorado after three...

Actress Keke Palmer announces pregnancy while hosting SNL

Iran claims it may disband morality police amid...