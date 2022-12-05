Listen to this article here

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is hosting Jewish and Black leaders for a discussion of rising Antisemitism and hate speech across the country. Emhoff, who is Jewish, is Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband.

Following a major increase in Antisemitism and hate speech, the Second Gentleman will sit down with leaders of both Jewish communities and Black communities. Keisha Lance Bottoms, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, is also set to attend.

Over the last few weeks, Antisemitic rhetoric and hate speech has risen steeply across all media platforms. In particular, rapper Ye has used his notoriety to espouse anti-Jewish sentiment.

Back in October, Ye wrote, “I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Last week, he said “I see good things about Hitler,” in an interview.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff wants leaders to speak out against antisemitism, hate speech

Initially, Ye’s sponsors ignored his hate speech, while continuing to support his billionaire status. However, Adidas and Balenciega finally dropped Ye after protests over his increasing Antisemitism.

Ye’s Twitter account was eventually suspended. Prior to his suspension, he had posted a swastika in a Jewish star of David.

Yet Ye continues to have his supporters. Donald Trump recently had dinner with Ye and noted Holocaust-denier, Nick Fuentes.

The twice-impeached former President has denied knowledge that Fuentes espouses Antisemitic sentiment, while refusing to condemn Antisemitism. Trump’s daughter Ivanka, converted to Judaism prior to marrying Jared Kushner in 2009.

According to Emhoff, “I don’t want people to think well it’s just words, it’s just Kanye, no — this matters. This is important. We have to all step up and speak out about this as leaders in your communities.”

Emhoff’s roundtable with Jewish and Black leaders on hate speech takes place on Wednesday, December 7. Noted Holocaust and Antisemitism expert Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt will attend the discussion.

Acccording to the Anti-Defamation League, Antisemitism reached record highs in 2021. The organization expects that Antisemitism in 2022 is even greater.