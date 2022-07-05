Judge removed from Atatiana Jefferson’s case over delays and “hostility”

The judge set to preside over former Forth Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019, has been removed from the case, per CBS News. The defense attorneys have claimed Judge David Hagerman treated their team with “anger” and “hostility.”

Tarrant County Judge Lee Gabriel granted the defense’s motion for recusal on June 28. The report says Hagerman presided over more than two years worth of proceedings in connection to Dean’s indictment.

Judge removed due to delays, criticized by state

In a hearing last week that came on the day jury selection was to begin for Dean’s murder trial, witnesses testified that Hagerman appeared irritated and hostile toward the defense. They also testified that they did not believe Dean could get a fair trial with Hagerman presiding over it.

The state noted that Hagerman had, at times, acted that way toward both the state and defense and that he had granted every defense motion to delay the trial.

The trial was supposed to start on June 21, which was the fourth time the trial was set to start. A new trial date has not been scheduled.