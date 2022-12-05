fbpx
Department of Homeland Security Issues Domestic Terrorism Advisory

by The Black Wall Street Times
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Issues Domestic Terrorism Advisory
Far-right Proud Boys member Jeremy Joseph Bertino, second from left, joins other supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys as they attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington. Bertino pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to plotting with other members of the Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)
The Department of Homeland Security issues a domestic terrorism advisory for racial and religious minorities (i.e., Black, Latino/Latina/Latinx, Jews, and Muslims), the LGBTQI+ community, and schools, among other institutions and groups. It reported that these threats remain heightened.

This governmental notice comes weeks after a gunman killed 5 at an LGBTQI+ community (Club Q) in Colorado Springs, CO, and days after  First Unitarian Universalist of Columbus church was forced to cancel its Holi-drag Storytime event due to violent threats from white supremacy groups Proud Boys and Patriot Front.

According to the National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin, released by the U.S. government, lone offenders and small groups inspired by a range of ideological beliefs or who may be motivated by personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat.

The memo stated that domestic actors continue to maintain an active online presence to motivate more supporters.  As a result of current events and adhering to violent extremist ideologies, threat actors have recently mobilized to violence.

National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin Notice

“In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility.”  — U.S. Department of Homeland Security 

Department of Homeland Security Issues Domestic Terrorism Advisory LGBTQI+ community

A television cameraman works near a tribute to the victims of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub painted on the side of a downtown commercial buiding Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Domestic Terrorism Groups

The Southern Poverty Law Center – an organization committed to ending white supremacy, strengthening intersectional movements, and advancing all human rights in the South and beyond – has declared both groups as white nationalists and hate groups.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

Stephen December 5, 2022 - 6:30 pm

You have these events out of order. The Homeland Security Advisory was issued on November 30th. The Columbus event was cancelled on December 3rd. It is telling that the DHS advisory came out and we are seeing exactly what they predicted but it isn’t being stopped.

