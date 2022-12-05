U.S. Department of Homeland Security Issues Domestic Terrorism Advisory

Listen to this article here

The Department of Homeland Security issues a domestic terrorism advisory for racial and religious minorities (i.e., Black, Latino/Latina/Latinx, Jews, and Muslims), the LGBTQI+ community, and schools, among other institutions and groups. It reported that these threats remain heightened.

This governmental notice comes weeks after a gunman killed 5 at an LGBTQI+ community (Club Q) in Colorado Springs, CO, and days after First Unitarian Universalist of Columbus church was forced to cancel its Holi-drag Storytime event due to violent threats from white supremacy groups Proud Boys and Patriot Front.

According to the National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin, released by the U.S. government, lone offenders and small groups inspired by a range of ideological beliefs or who may be motivated by personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat.

The memo stated that domestic actors continue to maintain an active online presence to motivate more supporters. As a result of current events and adhering to violent extremist ideologies, threat actors have recently mobilized to violence.

National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin Notice

“In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility.” — U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Domestic Terrorism Groups

The Southern Poverty Law Center – an organization committed to ending white supremacy, strengthening intersectional movements, and advancing all human rights in the South and beyond – has declared both groups as white nationalists and hate groups.