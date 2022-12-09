fbpx
Jackie Chan Confirms That Rush Hour 4 Is In The Works

by Martie Bowser
(Twitter / @CultureCrave)
Jackie Chan wants us to all understand the words that are coming out of his mouth. The martial arts icon recently shared that the filming for Rush Hour 4 is in the works.  

Chan made a special appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

According to Variety, Chan was at the festival speaking with fans about his 60-year career, which includes films such as Twin Dragons (1992), Drunken Master II (1994),  Rumble in the Bronx (1995), and Rush Hour (1998). 

He spoke about his humble beginnings in the film industry as a stuntman. Jackie Chan recalled his first job with a paycheck of 80 cents per day and meeting Bruce Lee. “The whole day and the whole night, every time I turn around, I see Lee looking if I’m okay. I wanted him to hit me again.” Chan mentioned his ability to take whatever Lee dished out gained him extra work. 

Jackie Chan says Rush Hour 4 in the works

The 68-year-old actor continued to run through his extensive career ending with his most successful film to date, Rush Hour. The action comedy franchise starring Chris Tucker has earned more than $244 million worldwide. The last installment, Rush Hour 3, hit theaters in 2007. 

 

Although the films have become some of his most favored titles, Chan claimed he wasn’t sold on the script when he first saw it. “I got a phone call. [Director] Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker call me from New York. They’re crazy. We were $70 million in the first weekend. For me, I don’t know how to count.”

Fans then asked if there would be another Detective Carter (Tucker) and Detective Lee (Chan). 

“We’re talking about ‘Rush Hour 4’ right now.” 

Chan didn’t offer a timeline or provide any details if Tucker or Ratner would be involved. 

In 2016, Chan received an Honorary Academy Award for his notable career within the film industry. 

Tucker has not commented on any talks of filming Rush Hour 4.

