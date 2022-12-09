Listen to this article here

Three Southern University Human Jukebox marching band members were tragically killed earlier this week in a road crash. A semi-truck hit the young men as they changed a tire on the side of the road.

According to NBC-DFW, 19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young hailed from the North Dallas area.

In the official news release, Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace states a 1997 Freightliner struck the young men as they were standing outside their 1999 Jeep Laredo. The college students were changing a flat fire.

State troopers confirmed the semi-truck drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, where the men were standing.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the “major crash happened around 7:49 pm.

The three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver, identified as 62-year-old Clyde Gay, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of impact.

Gay did not suffer any injuries and was placed under arrest at the scene. There is currently an open investigation and toxicology report pending.

Three marching band members of HBCU gone but not forgotten

The three victims were beloved band members under the direction of Kedric Taylor.

All three students were freshmen. Williams was a percussionist, while Young and Moore both played the tuba.

In a statement released by Taylor, he expressed his devastation. “I am at a loss for words and utterly devastated to hear the news that three of my band members lost their lives….the dedication and work ethic they displayed to the Human Jukebox was inspiring.”

Judge Kenneth Sanders of Tarrant County was a family friend of Moore. As an alumnus of Southern University, he had taken Moore under his wing.

Sanders told NBC-DFW he spent the summer with Moore, preparing him for his first year and being a member of the popular marching band.

“I had just talked to him earlier this week, and he was excited to come home and tell me all about his first semester at Southern. As we were out shopping, buying stuff for college, he was constantly practicing his high-step because Southern is known for having a high-stepping band, and he wanted to fit the part,” Sanders said.

President-Chancellor Dennis Shields of Southern University sent encouraging words to the victim’s families and the student body.

“I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating,” he said. “I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you.”

The SU Family extends our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music. #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/5r3O7inbzQ — Dennis J. Shields (@SUSprez) December 7, 2022

The fellow members of the Human Jukebox paid tribute to the victims, sharing memories and kind words.