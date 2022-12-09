Listen to this article here

More than 80 days after the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian morality police custody, Iran protests pushing for democratic freedoms continue to urge Western governments for support. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, a U.S. Senate committee answered Iranians’ calls with a resolution in support of their struggle.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed a resolution “reaffirming the United States’ support for the Iranian citizens who have taken to the streets in peaceful protest for their fundamental human rights,” according to a press release.

The resolution, which gained support from both Republicans and Democrats, also condemned the security forces for their violent response to the Iran protests.

Tehran, #Iran

Regime security forces are seen attacking people in the capital's Ekbatan district and shooting at people's apartments.#IranRevolution2022#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/tc9zzyrM1s — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 9, 2022

“Nearly three months since the brutal detention, beating, and murder of Mahsa Amini, the courage and defiance the Iranian people continue to display in the face of the regime’s brutality has served as an extraordinary example for all of us and everyone around the world who believes all people deserve a say in their livelihoods and way of life,” said SFRC Chairman Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said.

Senate committee shows bipartisan support for Iranian protesters seeking democracy

The death toll among protesters has risen to over 400 men and women and dozens of children (some estimates have recorded over 700 deaths), according to U.S.-based rights monitor, HRANA. The oppressive Islamic Republic of Iran continues to face protesters from all backgrounds in over 200 cities across the country calling for an end to the regime.

December 9 – Kermanshah, western #Iran

More footage of regime security forces opening fire on locals marching in the Taq-e Bostan Boulevard. Activists say security forces used shotgun pellet rounds and AK-47 assault rifles.#IranRevolution2022pic.twitter.com/VdifR2pKHf — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 9, 2022

For over 40 years Iranians have lived under an oppressive theocratic government, but the latest uprising, which began after the death of Kurdish 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in September, isn’t issue-based. Protesters are calling for more than the freedom to dress how they choose. Iranians demand democracy.

Despite a false claim from the country’s prosecutor general that the notorious morality police would be disbanded, on Thursday the current Iranian regime executed the first of many protesters who’ve received death sentences for daring to denounce the widespread human rights violations.

The Iranian regime’s utmost fear and desperation on display with the criminal execution today of #Mohsen_Shekari, 23, on day 84 of #IranRevolution highlighting the prospect of regime’s overthrow. This will be added fuel to fire. #محسن_شکاری #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/1KldzOGddi — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) December 8, 2022

“While the Iranian regime announced they abolished their ‘Morality Police,’ this is only a façade to distract us from what the protesters really want – to free Iran of the oppression altogether. The United States must stand by them until they secure victory,” said SFRC member Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

I salute my Baluch compatriots, esp. my dear sisters and daughters. Marching in the streets, they paid tribute to the executed protester #Mohsen_Shekari . Their chants of “Death to Khamenei” echoed the desire of all the people of #Iran to overthrow the regime. pic.twitter.com/Gx79J9JpM7 — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 9, 2022

Iran protests push for regime change, democracy

The resolution specifically calls for the international community to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights violations, and it urges continued efforts to hold those violators accountable, including through additional coordinated sanctions.

With reports of the Iranian regime blocking internet access to muzzle the protests, the senators also stressed the importance for the United States government and the broader international community to provide additional support for access to digital communications and internet freedom in Iran.

“I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to support the people of Iran and hold the Iranian regime accountable for their human rights violations and acts of repression,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) added.

December 7 – Washington, DC

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the #Iran opposition PMOI/MEK held a photo exhibition in solidarity with #IranRevolution2022.#مرگ_بر_ستمگر_چه_شاه_باشه_چه_رهبر pic.twitter.com/nrkFzjsL6Y — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 9, 2022

An identical resolution supporting Iran protests was introduced in the House of Representatives by Representatives Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), and Michael McCaul (R-Texas).

Meanwhile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which has been operating in exile since the 1980s, has released a 10-point plan for bringing peace, democracy, and the separation of religion and state to Iran, if and when the current regime falls.

“Iranian women know very well that the freedom of choice – in all personal, social, and political fields including freedom to choose their attire, and the right to political and social participation – is possible only if the mullahs’ religious dictatorship is overthrown,” Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said last month in a press release.