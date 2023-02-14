Report alleges Playboi Carti choked pregnant girlfriend

Listen to this article here

A police report alleges ATL rapper Playboi Carti choked his pregnant girlfriend after an argument escalated over a paternity test.

The arrest affidavit shows the victim told Fulton County police that Carti had allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s throat on Dec. 20, squeezing her throat until she could barely breathe.

When police interviewed the woman, she told them she was 14 weeks pregnant. She believes Playboi Carti, whose legal name is Jordan Terrell Carter, was trying to kill her.

During a conversation about her pregnancy, a paternity test argument escalated into the alleged physical attack.

She says that when a witness tried to help her escape, Playboi Carti tried pulling her out of the vehicle. She also claims that he prevented her from using the vehicle’s SOS feature to call the police.

According to the incident report, the woman had visible injuries to her neck, chest, and back.

A felony aggravated assault charge has been filed against Carter. A report shows Playboi Carti was arrested for aggravated assault and hindering persons from making emergency telephone calls. He was out on bail for a total sum of $100,000 the next day.

The woman says that she initially didn’t want to report the alleged assault because she feared it would ruin his career. Playboi Carti has been featured with some of hip hop’s biggest artists such as A$AP Rocky and Kanye West.

Playboi Carti denies assaulting the woman, according to a statement released by his attorney. “Mr. Carter was falsely accused,” Steel’s statement reads. “Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.” He added, “this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Why a Tweet from Iggy Azalea?

Iggy Azalea, who shares a 2-year-old son named Onyx with Playboi Carti, spoke out.

In an initial tweet, Iggy wrote, “Been there. Done that. Warned you,”

She later added, “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too. Rarely visiting your actual son unless it’s because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta and the press with your serial abuse of.”