Fulton Street Books & Coffee opened its new location at Tulsa International Airport Friday morning.

The Tulsa staple first opened its doors as the only Black-owned coffee shop and bookstore in the city roughly three years ago. The book store intentionally carries work from Black authors, and the coffee shop team is consistently experimenting with new and delicious drink combinations.

Last month, Fulton Street owner and founder Onikah Asamoa-Caesar announced the first expansion of the bookstore since launching in 2020.

“This is a huge opportunity for us,” Asamoa-Caesar said. “We’re so excited.”

Friday morning in front of Tulsa International Airport staff and Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust CEO Alexis Higgins, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Concourse B to celebrate the opening.

Fulton Street owner and founder Onikah Asamoa-Caesar opened their new location at Tulsa International Airport on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Mike Creef / The Black Wall Street Times)

“We are really excited to expand our operations to the Tulsa International Airport”, said Asamoa-Caesar. “We are joining an amazing group of entrepreneurs and businesses and are looking forward to being just a small reflection and representation of so many of the amazing things Tulsa has to offer.”

The new location is opening just as Tulsa International Airport prepares for a busy spring break travel season. Compared to spring break 2022, seat capacity at TUL is up 25% this year. Airport officials expect approximately 280,000 passengers to travel through the airport over the month of March.

“It’s always exciting when we can work with local businesses and reflect the Tulsa community in our terminal offerings”, said Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. “We’re happy to be working with Fulton Street Books, as we know this will improve the customer experience.”