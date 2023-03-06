Listen to this article here

Khaby Lame, the world’s #1 TikTok creator, is joining “Italia’s Got Talent” as a judge in the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old Senegal native became the most followed content creator on TikTok last summer when he passed Charli D’Amelio, amassing 150 million followers. Lame now has a total of 155 million followers on the social media platform, earning a reported $750,000 per post.

The Senegalese-born comedian became popular for posting skits mocking “life hacks” with his iconic facial expression, all while not saying a word. Lame began on TikTok in 2020, after being laid off from his factory job in Italy.

“The pandemic had just started, and I was bored with a lot of time on my hands, so I started making videos on TikTok,” Lame told Forbes in 2022.

“I would describe myself as a simple person, but full of ideas and inspiration. Making people laugh has always been my biggest passion in life. I have big dreams and will not stop until I have reached them. What I’m doing now is also a dream coming true,” Lame said.

Khaby Lame goes from TikTok to TV

Lame will be a judge on “Italia’s Got Talent” in this upcoming season on Disney+ in Italy. He will join Elettra Lamborghini, who is the granddaughter of Italian automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini, as new judges this season.

According to Forbes, Lame made around $10 million in 2021, earning roughly $400,000 per post last year. Now, after renewing a contract with a major Hollywood studio, the 22-year-old will earn $750,000 per TikTok video.

His ultimate goal is to star in a movie alongside Will Smith after watching “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” and to win an Oscar.