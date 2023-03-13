Drake Tour Dates: ‘It’s All a Blur’ 2023

Listen to this article here

Drake is bringing the party to arenas across America in 2023, accompanied by 21 Savage for his “It’s All a Blur” tour. The 29-city extravaganza presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite with production from Live Nation will begin on Tuesday, April 24th, 2023 and make stops in iconic cities like Chicago, Boston New York City Miami Los Angeles before concluding at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on September 5th. Get ready to hit up one of these epic concerts! More of Drake Tour Dates listed below.

Drake has had an impressive decade, marked by four albums released in the last five years – culminating with his latest collaboration alongside 21 Savage: “Her Loss”. To commemorate this milestone, a tour across North America and Europe is set to kick off soon.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Starting Wednesday, March 15th, music fans will be able to get their hands on tickets for the much-anticipated show with Cash App Card and Sprite presales. Additional opportunities to grab them in advance of Friday’s general sale launch at 12pm local time roll out throughout the week. Don’t miss your chance – secure a seat now!

Fans of Drake in select markets can access exclusive presale tickets for his upcoming tour. Head to drakerelated.com and check your local listings for start times, or visit cash.app/drake-presale if you’d like more information about the Cash App Card presale option available!

Drake tour dates reunites with beverage sponsor Sprite and announces his upcoming North American ‘It’s All A Blur Tour.’ The pair, who first collaborated in 2010, will be giving fans exclusive access to Drake’s presale experience via updates on Sprite.com as well as through their email list subscription services – a sweet deal for all! Start times for this much anticipated presale vary depending on your region – so head over to drakerelated.com and check out local listings! This is one show you won’t want to miss!

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena