Tulsa, Oklahoma—Gathering Place will host Fitness in the Park, free weekly fitness classes, every Tuesday and Thursday in April, May, September, and October. Local health and wellness coaches will lead one-hour group fitness classes presented by Ascension St. John. Fitness in the Park. The classes are open to all ages and abilities and is designed to provide a safe and fun environment for participants to work out, build community, and promote an active lifestyle to all Tulsans.

“Health and wellness go hand-in-hand with Gathering Place, and we are thrilled to offer the community opportunities to meet their fitness goals within a gorgeous park setting,” said Sarah Van Zandt, Director of Education & Programs at Gathering Place.

Spring Fitness in the Park begins on Tuesday, April 4 and takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. in April and May. Each Tuesday, participants can enjoy Zumba led by Ariane Betancourt, a high-energy workout that combines different genres of dance and music. Updog Yoga will lead a class that allows participants to find their flow through intentional movements on Thursdays.

Gathering place: Fitness in the Park

Fall Fitness in the Park begins on Tuesday, September 5 and takes place every Tuesday and Thursday in September and October. Each Tuesday, barre3 will lead a full-body workout that combines strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness. SALT Yoga will guide participants to find their peace and nurture their soul through fluid movement and mindful breathing on Thursdays.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Gathering Place on the Fitness in the Park program,” said Kimberly Will, Community Benefit Director at Ascension St. John. “Each class is a new opportunity for?community members to come together and enhance?their health in a?holistic way.”

Spring and Fall Fitness in the Park is open to all ages and abilities and takes place on the QuikTrip Great Lawn every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. in April, May, September, and October. All fitness classes are free to the community.

For more information, please visit gatheringplace.org.