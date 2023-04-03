Listen to this article here

Over the last several months, we’ve watched our school board become enveloped in chaos.

For at least a couple board members, playing politics has seemingly become more important than serving kids.

Now, Tulsa voters face a critical question in Tuesday’s election: do they elect a far-right candidate backed by the same people who support Ryan Walters – or do they re-elect a board president who has steered TPS through some of the most difficult times in its recent history.



The answer is simple. We encourage Tulsans to choose good governance over chaos and vote to re-elect Stacey Woolley to represent Board District 1 on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ms. Woolley has steadfastly listened to the community and worked to stand on the side of equity for all students. On the contrary, her opponent claimed he is running “against the demonic forces that have a stronghold in our schools”.

It’s unclear what those “demonic forces” are, but it is abundantly clear that such extreme rhetoric isn’t designed to best serve our kids.

Extremists, many from outside of Tulsa, have worked to make a mockery of our school board. It’s time to put a stop to the political games and to solidify our collective commitment to serving students, not personal agendas.

We urge Tulsans in TPS Board District 1 to send that message by re-electing Stacey Woolley to a second term on Tuesday, April 4th.

To find your polling location, visit https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.