Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock”, just announced something that’s sure to make many people excited – a live-action remake of Disney’s “Moana”! During the Disney 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast on Monday, The Rock revealed the news and has fans buzzing. With his star power and passion for playing larger-than-life characters. Now, fans eagerly await to hear more about this exciting release from the entertainment powerhouse.

However, it’s not just the fans who are pumped about this news. The Rock himself is equally as excited. The star posted on Twitter, saying, “Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live-action big screen! #MAUI changed my life (miss you, grandpa), and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” Johnson tweeted as the announcement dropped.

This highly anticipated project comes on the heels of a previous triumph. In 2016 Moana raked in over $644 million. What makes this upcoming film even more exciting is the involvement of Auli’i Cravalho. Cravalho is the beloved voice of Moana in the original movie. She has signed on as one of the executive producers.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in a statement. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength.”

According to insiders, the project is still in its early stages of development. However, despite Black Adam not performing as well as hoped, with the star power of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson an Disney, this film is sure to be a hit.