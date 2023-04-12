Listen to this article here

United States prosecutors announced they will not be pursuing criminal charges in the death of Charlotte, North Carolina, native Shanquella Robinson.

Reports also stated the FBI and federal prosecutors had completed their investigation into her death.

The decision was announced on Wednesday with a statement released from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in two districts in North Carolina.

The statement expressed condolences to the victim’s family and stated an “autopsy was conducted in the United States by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Mecklenburg County.”

It explained that “just like any case,” the government must have evidence that a crime was committed “without a reasonable doubt.”

Unfortunately, that was unattainable in Robinson’s case.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

The statement concluded by claiming that the investigation was a high priority. It also mentioned that releasing such a statement was something they “generally” do not do but wanted to reassure the public that Robinson’s case was “extensively reviewed.”

“As a matter of policy, federal officials generally do not issue public statements concerning the status of an investigation. However, given the circumstances of Ms. Robinson’s death and the public concern surrounding this investigation, it is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued.”

WHAT HAPPENED TO SHANQUELLA ROBINSON?

Robinson’s case made headlines in October after a video went viral of her being attacked in a hotel room while on vacation with six people.

In the disturbing video, a nude Robinson is in a fistfight with another woman. Someone off-camera can be heard yelling, “At least fight back.”

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead a day after she arrived in Cabo, Mexico.

The FBI opened an investigation into her death in November.

A death certificate for the self-made stylist indicated she suffered “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” or damage to a neck vertebra. Autopsies revealed that Robinson presumably died from trauma sustained during the beating about 15 minutes later.

Due to her death being on foreign soil, updates and actions within the case were slow or nonexistent.

The most significant happening was in November when Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for femicide for Daejhanae Jackson, one of the six travelers.

According to the Charlotte Observer, U.S. officials made clear Jackson is not a criminal suspect. However, how or if this will impact the requested extradition is still being determined.

WILL JUSTICE EVER BE SERVED?

The family’s legal team, led by Benjamin Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson, has called for a meeting with the community and press at the FBI Investigation office in Charlotte, NC.

This story is currently developing and will be updated as needed.