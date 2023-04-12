Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated will host its 80th Midwestern Regional Leadership Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from April 20 to 23 at 7 p.m. at the Marriott at Southern Hills, bringing more that 300 professional women to the city.

The four-day gathering will bring more than 300 attendees, booking almost 150 hotel rooms and generating an estimated $80,000 in direct spending for Tulsa. The last time Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. met in Tulsa was 2015.

Midwestern Regional Director Danné L. Joh?nson, JD, CDP, RP and International President and CEO Dr. Stacie NC Grant. (Provided)

“My experience being a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is that it is a Sisterhood of mutual support and Community service,” said Danne L, Johnson, Midwestern Regional Director. “You make a lifetime commitment to a shared set of principles, scholarship, service, sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood. Whether it be personally or professionally, we are bound together to support one another and our communities. I know personally, my closest friends are Sorors who have helped and supported me in numerous ways, and I’ve done the same.”

Zeta Phi Beta brings leading women to Tulsa

Zetas and Zeta Amicae will gather at the Marriott at Southern Hills and uplift the conference theme: Embrace Sisterhood. Embrace Magnificence. Embrace the Extraordinary.

During this time the conference attendees, guests, and friends will explore the historic Greenwood district and other noteworthy spots. They will shop, dine out, enjoy the culture of Tulsa and renew the deep bonds of sisterhood that connect them, according to a press release.

The time together will be spent building leadership skills, attending informative workshops, celebrating excellent academic records and involvement in local communities throughout Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, and of course, Oklahoma.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority members from across the eleven-state region will be easy to spot around town, proudly wearing their royal blue and white. You will also see members of the Zeta Amicae sporting their light blue attire.

Making an impact in Greenwood

In addition to making an economic impact on the city through spending, the Midwestern Regional leadership conference attendees have raised funds to support the Greenwood Cultural Center’s summer programs, St. Judes, and the March of Dimes.

The conference will begin on Thursday at 7:00 pm with a public program where awards will be presented to organizations that have significantly impacted their communities. This event is free and open to the public.

On Friday the Conference will host a dance party “A Royal Blue Vibe” tickets are $15 and available for purchase.

On Saturday, April 22nd, the Conference will host a Social Action Luncheon Panel moderated by Sandra Quince. Panelists will be Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Toni Monette, and Greg Robinson II. Saturday will conclude with a Diamond and Pearl Gala celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Zeta Amicae.

A history in Oklahoma

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority has maintained a presence in Oklahoma for more than 85 years with two chapters between the campuses of Theta Mu (University of Oklahoma) and Eta Pi (Oklahoma State University). Graduate chapters include Chi Zeta (Oklahoma City), Beta Phi Zeta (Guthrie), Eta Xi Zeta (Ardmore), Xi Nu Zeta (Midwest City), Phi Beta Zeta (Tulsa), and Zeta Epsilon Zeta (Lawton).

“Our hard work, long nights, and passion are going to result in a Magnificent Regional Leadership Conference. We are looking forward to a great week in Tulsa,” says conference Co-Marshals Christa Nemons and Tiffany Wyse.

For more information on Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., visit https://www.midwesternzetas.org/

The international service organization was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1920.