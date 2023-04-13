Listen to this article here

Time’s 100 most influential people of the year include Michael B. Jordan, Brittney Griner, and Angela Bassett.

Time Magazine has released their annual “100 most influential” list for 2023, and in it are some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and American culture.

From Michael B Jordan, who directed and starred in “Creed III,” to Brittney Griner, who spent nearly 10 months wrongfully detained in a Russian prison, Time’s 100 is filled with people from the culture who inspire many from all walks of life.

Time’s 100: Michael B Jordan

Hollywood’s next man up, Michael B Jordan wowed audiences domestically and internationally as his directorial debut soared past $100 million in its opening week. The latest installment in the Creed trilogy earned $58.7 million in North America and $41.8 overseas at the end of week one, surpassing its $75 million budget according to Variety, making it the biggest sports movie opening in motion picture history.

“I’m big on next generation,” Jordan told Time. “People coming behind me and trying to hopefully shape people’s mentality and thought process for the better.”

.@michaelb4jordan speaks on storytelling and his directorial debut as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023 #TIME100 https://t.co/M1VHVQSDhb pic.twitter.com/05Hn8SFVeM — TIME (@TIME) April 13, 2023

Brittney Griner

After enduring something that would break many people, Brittney Griner has returned back home and jumped back in without missing a beat. Griner was arrested almost a year ago in a Russian airport and detained in a Russian penal colony for nearly 10 months after being found guilty of attempting to smuggle illegal narcotics into the country. She admitted to accidentally packing a vape pen containing 0.7 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage.

The U.S. declared Griner as “wrongfully imprisoned” and, in a deal with Russia, exchanged Griner for Viktor Bout, an alleged arms dealer who had been convicted by a U.S. court of conspiring to kill Americans.

“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help,” Griner said in her first social media post after her release.

Upon returning to the U.S., Griner signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, where she has played her entire WNBA career.

Angela Bassett

Everyone’s favorite Aunty.

While Angela Bassett didn’t win the “best actress” award (Halle Berry is the only Black woman to win that award 20 years ago), she did make history at this year’s Oscars by winning “best supporting actress” for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination,” Bassett said in a statement to CNN. “What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday.”

Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the #Oscars2023 ready to own the night. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OOhaQyno2v — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) March 12, 2023

Bassett did take home the “entertainer of the year” award that same month at the NAACP awards.

Other Notable Black Icons

Hakeem Jeffries

Patrick Mahomes

Beyoncé

Monica Simpson

To see the full Time’s 100 Most Influential People list, click here.