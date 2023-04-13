Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — The Tulsa Police Department Bomb Squad arrested a man Wednesday night after finding more than 20 explosive devices in a car parked less than two miles from Black Wall Street, just outside Historic Greenwood District.

Suspect Daniel Charba, 32, was arrested after police found numerous explosive devices in a car parked at an auto repair shop on Admiral and Utica, according to FOX23. The location is less than two miles from the famous Greenwood and Archer intersection on Black Wall Street.

20 explosive devices found in car and home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Suspect arrested. No further details — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 13, 2023

Both local police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating the incident after finding the car around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to ATF, a search warrant was served at Charba’s home in west Tulsa, near Berryhill. Once there, authorities found more explosives at his home.

Authorities serve a search warrant at the home of Daniel Charba on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (FOX23)

In total, police found more than 20 explosives and 50 pounds of chemical precursors. Tulsa Police and the Tulsa ATF did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Black Wall Street Times.

While few details have been revealed about motive and intent of the suspect, news of the finding is alarming for a community still healing from city-sanctioned bombs and burnings during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

As Tulsa continues efforts to find victims of the racial domestic terrorist attack in mass graves throughout the city, the arrest of Charba highlights the dangers marginalized communities continue to face in a racially divided nation.

The Black Wall Street Times has reached out to the ATF Tulsa Field Office for more information. This is a developing story.