Listen to this article here

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared to return to playing football in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane announced Tuesday that safety Damar Hamlin has been fully cleared by specialists to return to NFL play.

“He’s fully cleared, he’s here and he is of the mindset; he’s in a great head space to come back and make his return,” Beane said Tuesday.

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ??? pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

“This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end to my story. So I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL,” Hamlin said Tuesday at a press conference.

"I'm here to announce I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."



"My heart is still in the game, I love the game."



Damar Hamlin says he experienced commotio cordis and explained what he went through on January 2nd. pic.twitter.com/mz1iZJbNRU — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 18, 2023

Hamlin suffered what specialists diagnosed as commotio cordis on January 2, a significant blow to the heart at a specific time during the heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest.

In a game on “Monday Night Football” that was being viewed by millions against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin suddenly dropped to the field in the first quarter after what seemed like a routine tackle. The game was eventually canceled after Hamlin had to be taken from the field to a local Cincinnati hospital in an ambulance.

Support from around the country began pouring in immediately with his toy drive initiative raising over $8.5 million from fans.

Hamlin teamed up with the American Heart Association during his recovery promoting CPR training, the very thing that saved his life on the football field.

“I want to thank everybody for the love and support over these past few weeks,” Hamlin said on social media. “As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.”

Hamlin was invited to the White House by President Biden in March, and was thanked “for his courage, resilience, and can-do spirit which has inspired the American people,” a White House statement said.