GREENWOOD Dist. — With a full production of Black Pride, the Back To My Roots Fashion Show is going on tour beginning on Saturday, April 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Lacy Park in North Tulsa, Oklahoma.

To register for the event, click here.

Known for supporting the community in Oklahoma City and hosting extravagant fashion-filled events, the stop in Tulsa launches the 10th anniversary tour for a beloved Black-owned company.

Back To My Roots Clothing

LeKeytha Dukes is asking the Tulsa community to come out and enjoy “an evening of culture, fashion and unity” styled by Virtuous Style.

“Tulsa is the root of economic growth for our culture,” Dukes told The Black Wall Street Times on Thursday.

Established in April 2013, Back To My Roots Clothing creates clothing for men, women and children their history and cultural heritage.

On their website, they list a quote from Marcus Garvey, who said, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”

The event comes after Back To My Roots celebrated its 8th Annual Show in February. Now, they’re celebrating a decade in business.

“We want to bring a different, yet fun experience to the city as we celebrate our hard work and heritage,” Dukes said.

To learn more about Back To My Roots Clothing, visit their website. To register for the fashion show on April 22, click here.