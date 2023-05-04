Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. – The Health of the Hive Wellness Center campaign has raised over 60 percent of the funds needed to build Booker T. Washington High School’s first ever wellness center. The $2,875M project includes a state-of-the-art facility designed to educate students in the lifelong habits that promote physical, nutritional, and mental health.

Michael Christian, past President of the Booker T. Washington Foundation for Excellence and chair of the Health of the Hive Capital Campaign recently made the announcement.

“This has been a labor of love for our foundation. Booker T. Washington High School is a Tulsa treasure with an incredible legacy. But there are glaring gaps that separate us from other top high schools – a lack of any sort of wellness curriculum and facility is a big one,” said Christian. “This incredibly generous gift from the Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation will help see our dream becoming a reality.”

Other major donors for the capital campaign include Steve and Barbara Heyman, The Hille Foundation, the Adelson family and The Mitchell Foundation.

Booker T Washington High School is a world-class high school in the heart of America. Founded in 1913 to serve the citizens of the African American community, it thrives on promoting excellence and diversity.

BTW has been ranked in the top 100 high schools for the past five years by Newsweek and was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for academic superiority in 2019. BTW is one of only two high schools in Oklahoma to offer the International Baccalaureate Program and IB Middle Years Program.

Booker T Washington High Schools leveling up

The facility will support physical education and International Baccalaureate level courses such as Sports and Exercise & Health Sciences.

“Our educators have very limited resources to appropriately teach students about the benefits of long-term health and wellness,” Christian said. “This facility along with new curriculum will allow our educators to provide students with life-changing education and training programs.”

In addition, the facility will have a modern athletic training center and equipment, where athletes and students can train and rehabilitate properly.

“Our foundation’s mission is to support continuous improvement of the health status of residents of Tulsa, with our primary focus on indigent health care and women and children’s health services,” said Greg Foland, Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation executive director. “With their plans for outreach to the North Tulsa community in addition to all Booker T. students, we felt this was a great fit for our foundation.”

The wellness center will be accessible to all students and faculty of Booker T. Washington regardless of their involvement in athletics. The North Tulsa community will also have access to the wellness center through several community partnerships that are currently in the works, such as the YMCA North Side, Oasis Food Market, OSU Tulsa, OSU Medicine, George Kaiser Family Foundation -Invest North Initiative and several others.

Health of the Hive

The Health of the Hive Campaign is an initiative of the Booker T. Washington Foundation for Excellence. The foundation was established in 1993 as an independent 501(c)3 organization designed to support all aspects of academic endeavors for the students, faculty, and administration at Booker T. Washington High School. This is the first capital campaign for the foundation.

The Health of the Hive is now asking the public for donations of support. A groundbreaking is set for later this year on the proposed site next to the Nathan E. Harris Field House.

For more information or to donate visit www.btwfoundation.net .