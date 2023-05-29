Listen to this article here

ATLANTA–RollingOut, a Black-owned multimedia platform, has deployed AI technology to integrate a magazine cover supporting Disney’s highly anticipated release of ‘The Little Mermaid.’ The ground-breaking premiere starring actress and musician Halle Bailey provides an opportunity to celebrate diversity and inclusion with the help of technology.

“AI is the future, and as a platform representing the Black and Brown experience, it’s important for us to be instrumental in the transformation of today’s media landscape. When we see Halle Bailey’s impact with this movie and the way it has inspired and delighted children of color, RollingOut had a responsibility to have an integral role in promoting this film,” said Munson Steed, CEO and founder, RollingOut.

“Integrating our first AI cover and partnering with Saving Our Daughters on this movie screening was a great opportunity to witness the impact of representation in real time.”

RollingOut’s AI-integrated magazine cover for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” (Courtesy of RollingOut)

Debbie B. co-founder of Saving Our Daughters is thankful for the opportunity to partner with RollingOut. “To see the excitement of our children, watching this beautiful representation of Black and Brown people was so touching. It was a true representation of the world we live in, and Disney captured it perfectly,” said Debbie B. “Our girls received the Ariel doll created in the likeness of Halle Bailey, and they were immediately in love. We know the AI version of Ariel on the cover of RollingOut is going to create the same excitement for fans across the country.”

Black media company takes leading role in AI integration

For girls of color to be able to envision their own happily ever after is a reality RollingOut has committed to as a platform delivering next level creativity. “With our RIDE conferences, RollingOut University initiatives and Sisters with Superpowers programming, we have been a longtime champion for the voices and leadership of women of color. Seeing Black women at the intersection of technology and creativity is a beautiful thing, and this cover was an opportunity for us to contribute to this growth.”

RollingOut has consistently been the voice of urban media, engaged with communities across the country as champions of thought leadership, technology, and entertainment. “Our AI covers will be another opportunity for us to showcase the advancement of technology while celebrating our culture. In the future we are planning to utilize more advanced features and reactions between artwork and our RollingOut audience,” Steed said.

RollingOut’s AI integrated cover will be featured on the site at www.rollingout.com.

