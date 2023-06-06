Listen to this article here

Blueface’s controversial behavior, along with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock, has drawn the attention of Charleston White. The internet troll has labeled Blueface the “modern-day Ike Turner.”

In a video, White addressed Blueface directly, expressing concern over his alleged mistreatment of women. White stated, “I just want to remind you, young brother, whoever you are or whatever you do, you are abusing those girls. You are demonstrating some of the most foul and disrespectful behavior that any Black man can display publicly to his baby mama.”

Responding to White’s claim, Blueface dismissively commented, “It’s a mouse in the house,” accompanied by a series of emojis depicting a rabbit, a house, and laughter.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been making headlines for their toxic relationship, characterized by physical, mental, and psychological abuse, over the years.

In late January, their contentious behavior reached a boiling point when the couple announced their pregnancy, grabbing media attention.

Blueface draws comparisons to Ike Turner

The abusive relationship between Ike and Tina Turner served as one of the earliest examples of such dynamics in the public eye.

Tina Turner has spoken out on multiple occasions about the abuse she endured during their 16-year marriage, which has been documented in various forms, including documentaries, the critically acclaimed film “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” featuring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne, and two memoirs.

Aside from Charleston White’s perspective, there are differing opinions on Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s situation. Some individuals agree with White’s assessment, while others believe that Chrisean is disrespecting herself. There are also those who suggest that Charleston should mind his own business.

Amidst the chaotic drama, the couple is expecting a child. Regardless of personal opinions, many people believe focus should be on the well-being of the child rather than solely on the actions of the adults involved.