By Kristopher Dobbins

Tulsa-based fine artist, fashion designer, and social facilitator, Trueson has created a one-of-a-kind experience, ‘The Parlour,’ which aims to foster authentic conversations and connections among creatives of all kinds.

Trueson created ‘The Parlour‘ in his own home. Inspired by his struggles to find spaces where people could bond organically over mutual passions and interests, Trueson is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment that encourages free thinking and exploring new perspectives.

Photo by Kristopher Dobbins

“My motivation behind creating this space was not being able to find a space where creatives can bond organically,” says Trueson. “I’m passionate about music, art, and all those things. I struggle to find spaces where people can get really into it, really serious about it [art], and it [art] being vulnerable. But I really like vulnerability as well. I think that the best art is honest; it has to be. I don’t know if you can have really good art that isn’t honest.” – Trueson.

Artist Trueson brings culture to downtown Tulsa

Located in his Renaissance-inspired abode, The Parlour is more than just a gathering – it’s an experience where genuine conversations and meaningful friendships can be forged.

Throughout each gathering, attendees are treated to a unique experience centered around authentic community and intentional conversation.

Trueson’s mission is to empower creatives to form long-lasting connections and discover deeper meaning in art and life through sharing experiences.

Photo by Kristopher Dobbins

Trueson creating this experience is proof of his dedication to building authentic relationships within the community. This authenticity sets The Parlour apart from generic performative art; this is visionary community building.

The Parlour provides attendees with an unforgettable and inspiring experience every time they visit.

If you want to meet open-minded creatives in a safe space or just want to have a one-on-one conversation, reach out to Trueson at https://www.instagram.com/truesonart/. The Parlour may be the experience and inspiration you’ve been searching for.