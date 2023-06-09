Listen to this article here

After being designated as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, President Biden made a special announcement on June 7, revealing plans for an upcoming Juneteenth concert at the White House on June 13.

This historic event will commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19th, signifies the moment in 1865 when slavery was officially abolished in Texas.

The primary objective of the concert is to pay homage to this significant milestone and spotlight the cultural contributions of African Americans throughout history. With a diverse lineup of exceptionally talented performers, the event will showcase various genres of music that have played a profound role in shaping the African American experience.

By hosting this concert, the White House aims to acknowledge the immense importance of Juneteenth while promoting unity, diversity, and continued efforts towards achieving racial justice and equality.

Juneteenth celebration at the White House

Headlining the concert will be a trio of esteemed artists. Audra McDonald, a multi-Tony Award and Grammy winner, will grace the stage with her extraordinary talent. Joining her will be the sensational Jennifer Hudson, known not only for her talk show prowess but also for her powerful singing voice.

Additionally, the legendary rapper and platinum status artist Method Man, a prominent member of The Wu-Tang Clan, will captivate the audience with his distinctive style.

The concert promises to mesmerize attendees with soul-stirring music and awe-inspiring performances. By bringing together these remarkable artists, the White House seeks to foster a sense of unity, promote diversity, and underscore the ongoing pursuit of racial justice and equality.

This Juneteenth concert at the White House stands as a symbol of progress and hope, simultaneously commemorating the past and igniting inspiration for a future built on inclusivity and respect for all.