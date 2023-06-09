Listen to this article here

A murder suspect involved with Young Dolph’s death has received plea deal after admitting his brother was the one that killed the slain King of Memphis.

The suspect in question was Jermarcus Johnson, who allegedly delivered money and helped out in the murder of Dolph, admitted his brother Straightdrop was the one that pulled the trigger.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Johnson now faces three new charges of accessory after the fact, in addition to a previous charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

According to MSN, the DA’s office also said, “a plea deal is anticipated.” Johnson’s next court hearing is set for Friday, June 9, 2023, and he currently is in jail on $600,000 bond.

The first two suspects arrested, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are also due back in court on Friday, June 9.

Justin Johnson and Smith were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Young Dolph was tragically killed on November 17, 2021, in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee.

The shooting occurred outside a local cookie store, where Dolph was known to frequent. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the music industry and his dedicated fan base.

Straightdrop is a rapper out of Memphis, Tennessee. While he is currently incarcerated on being a suspect in the murder, he was beat during a brazen attack.

The passing of Dolph sent shockwaves through the music community, leading to an outpouring of grief and tributes from fellow artists.

The tragic event sparked discussions about gun violence and its effects on communities, prompting a reflection on personal safety and security for artists.

Young Dolph’s death also brought renewed attention to his music and entrepreneurial endeavors, solidifying his legacy as an independent artist.

Overall, his untimely death left a void in the industry and sparked conversations about the need for change and the importance of honoring talented artists.

The tragic loss of Young Dolph continues to reverberate throughout the music industry and among his devoted fan base, as discussions surrounding gun violence, personal safety, and the need for change persist.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence within communities and the profound impact its had on the lives and legacies of the artists we cherish most.